Maharana Pratap Singh is regarded as one of the most fearsome and popular kings of all times in Indian history. The Hindu king of Mewar (in Rajasthan), Maharana Pratap Singh was fondly called “Mewari Rana” and remembered for his impeccable military skills and strong resistance against the Mughal expansion. People pay rich tributes on his birth anniversary, i.e., Maharana Pratap Jayanti, which will fall on June 13, this year. Individuals can share these amazing Maharana Pratap Jayanti images and wallpapers with their loved ones on this auspicious day.

Maharana Pratap was born on May 19, 1540 as per the Gregorian calendar. However, as per the Hindu traditional calendar, Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary falls on Tritiya, in the month of Jyestha. To celebrate the honorary occasion, people can share these popular Maharana Pratap Jayanti HD images and wallpapers via chat apps like WhatsApp, Hike, Telegram, Snapchat, Signal, Instagram, Messenger, etc.

Maharana Pratap is worshipped in high regard for his unmatched loyalty to the motherland and valour shown on the battlefield. His warfare skills were extraordinary as well. To pay homage to the brave soul, people can upload this newest collection of Maharana Pratap Jayanti pictures on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and Pinterest too.

Maharana Pratap is heartily remembered for the Battle of Haldigathi and Battle of Dewair. He left behind a rich legacy, which is celebrated in a grandeur manner on his birth anniversary. You can download these HD Maharana Pratap images and convert them into videos as well. With that, you can share this latest collection of Maharana Pratap Jayanti HD videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Roposo, WhatsApp Status, Chingari, Josh, and other popular video platforms.

There are spectacular festivities across the state of Rajasthan and different parts of the country. At LatestLY, we bring you the best collection of Maharana Pratap Jayanti images and wallpapers which you will like sharing with your friends, family, relatives, etc.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021. (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pratap Ke Shaurya Ki Gaatha Har Koi Sunayega Gaakar, Batribhoomi Bhi Dhanya Ho Gayi Pratap Jaise Putra Paakar. Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhanya Ho Re Rajastha, Jo Janam Liya Yahan Pratap Ne, Dhanya Ho re Saara Mewar, Jahan Kadam Rakhe the Pratap Ne. Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chetak Par Chadhe Jisne, Bhale Se Dushman Sanghare the, Mathrubhumi Ke Khatir, Jungle Mein Kai Saal Guzare The. Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mahrana Pratap Ki Jayanti Par Shat Shat Naman.

The occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed as a public holiday in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Out of the many things in his illustrious lifetime, his defiance against the Mughal rule is remembered the most. To know more about the life and achievements of Maharana Pratap Singh, you can click here.

As June 13 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021. Do share these top-trending Maharana Pratap Jayanti images and HD wallpapers with your dear ones and make their day even more special.

