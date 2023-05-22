Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 is celebrated on May 22. While Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated on May 9 according to the Gregorian calendar, his birth is also charted and commemorated according to the Hindu calendar. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, will be celebrated on Monday. And people are sure to take this opportunity to share Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 wishes, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 messages, Maharana Pratap Jayanti WhatsApp status and Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Facebook pictures with family and friends.

Maharana Pratap was one of the bravest soldiers in Indian history who vigilantly fought against British rule and is a celebrated Rajput king. A king from the Sisodiya dynasty of Maharana Pratap is best known for the Battle of Haldighati against the Mughal Emperor Akbar. The Battle of Haldighati was fought on June 18 1576, between Pratap Singh and Mughal forces led by Man Singh I of Amer. While the Mughals won this battle, it was considered a futile victory since they could not kill or capture Maharana Pratap.

A well-known chapter in our history books, the story of the Battle of Haldighati and Maharana Pratap’s reconquest of Mewar is a colossal feat in India’s battle against the Mughal empire. Even today, various people across the country continue to share his brave stories. As we prepare to celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023, here are some Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti wishes and messages for the day.

According to the Hindu calendar, the celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti is an important observance, especially in Rajasthan. And people across the state take this opportunity to share folktales and stories about the brave and resilient king. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023!

