Maharana Pratap Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Pratap Singh I, popularly known as Maharana Pratap. Born on May 9, 1540, Maharana Pratap was one of the greatest and bravest warrior kings in the history of India. Interestingly, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed twice in the country, firstly on his birth date as per the Gregorian calendar and then again as per the Hindu calendar. As per the traditional Hindu calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on May 22 this year. As for now, here’s a collection of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 wishes in Hindi, Maharana Pratap Jayanti images, Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 HD wallpapers, Maharana Pratap Jayanti ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen messages and WhatsApp status to celebrate the important day.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Hindi

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Hindi Greetings (File Image)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Hindi

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Hindi Greetings (File Image)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Hindi

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Hindi Greetings (File Image)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Hindi

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Hindi Greetings (File Image)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023 Wishes in Hindi

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Hindi Greetings (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)