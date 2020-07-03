For a country like India where agriculture and cultivation has great importance, farmers play a major role in the country's economy. For them their land, animals and tools are everything. To honour farm animals, farmers celebrate Bendur. The Bendur festival 2020 is being marked on July 4 this year, although the date differs in different parts of the country. On this occasion, farmers decorate their cattle and treat them like their family members.

Followed by celebrations of Bendur, there is another bull festival called Bail Pola. It is a bull worshipping celebrations observed by farmers in Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Northern part of Telangana. Karnataki Bendur 2020 Date, History and Significance: What Is the Pola Festival? Here’s How to Celebrate Bendur to Honour Farm Animals.

Significance of Bendur:

For farmers, their cattle are very important as they are used in the agricultural process like- ploughing the fields. The farmers honour their cattle during Bendur 2020 festival by decorating and parading them through the village. The farm animals are also bathed and their horns are coloured.

On a festive day, the cattle are well-fed and given a rest for a day. As the cattle are paraded through the village, traditional dance and music are also performed. Like any other festival in India, Bendur is also celebrated with great enthusiasm.

