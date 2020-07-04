Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: The festival of Bendur is celebrated by farmers to honour the farm animals. Today is an important day for farmers as they celebrate Maharashtra Bendur Day 2020. The day falls on Kushotpatini Amavasya i.e. the full moon day in the month of Shravana and this year, the day will be celebrated on July 4. The day also known as Bail Pola Day is when farmers in the Vidharbha region in the state worship bulls and decorate them. People celebrate the day by exchanging Maharashtra Bendur greetings, Bail Pola wishes, Maharashtra Bendur images, HD Wallpapers, Bail Pola wishes, Bail Pola images and more.

India is an agrarian country and farmers play a pivotal role in the Indian economy. Agriculture is an important sector of the Indian economy as it contributes about 17 percent of the total GDP and it provides employment to over 60 percent of the population. On Maharashtra Bendur Day, farmers treat their cows as their own family members.

Followed by the celebrations of Bendur, is another bull festival called the Bail Pola. Pola is a bull-worshipping celebration celebrated by farmers for the most part in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Northern part of Telangana. Maharashtra Bendur 2020: Date and Significance of the Festival That Marks The Importance of Farm Animals.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Bendur Day, LatestLY has curated a list of Maharashtra Bendur Day 2020 images, Happy Bendur Day photos, Happy Maharashtra Bendur Day 2020 wallpapers, Happy Bail Pola HD Wallpapers, Bail Pola 2020 GIF Greetings, Happy Pola Wishes 2020 and Maharashtra Bendur 2020 Celebrations Message on Whatsapp which you can share with your friends on this special day.

Maharashtra Bendur 2020 (File Image) WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020! Maharashtra Bendur 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020!

Maharashtra Bendur 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020!

Maharashtra Bendur 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020!

Maharashtra Bendur 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Maharashtra Bendur 2020!

Women celebrate this day by making rangolis out their home, they tie toran on top of the doors and prepare puja thalis to do aarti of their bulls. The entire family take blessings from their bulls by touching their feet. Farmers wash their bulls, colour their horns and tie new ropes with bells around their necks.

Bail Pola is thus a thanksgiving festival of farmers and their families for their bulls. Pola is celebrated in Maharashtra to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen, who are a crucial part of agriculture and farming activities. So download the above images which are free and share them with farmers who are celebrating this day and with friends to spread awareness about this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).