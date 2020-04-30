Maharashtra Day 2020 Messages in Marathi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Wish Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 Wishes and Greetings: Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din and Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated on May 1 annually. Maharashtra Day is observed as a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra. The observance of Maharashtra Day is to commemorate the creation of Maharashtra from the State of Bombay on May 1, in the year 1960. People observe the day by sending the newest Maharashtra Day wishes in Marathi and Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 greetings, Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha wishes, Maharashtra Day HD images, wallpapers and quotes to their loved ones on this special day. If you, too, are looking for the latest Maharashtra Day 2020 messages in Marathi, then you have arrived at the right place. Maharashtra Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Maharashtra Diwas 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on May 1.

Ahead of Maharashtra Day 2020, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Maharashtra Day 2020 Messages in Marathi, Maharashtra Day 2020 images, Maharashtra Day HD wallpapers, Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha wishes, Maharashtra Day WhatsApp Stickers, May Day wishes, May Day greetings, May Day messages in Marathi and more. People can share these popular Maharashtra Day 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Hike messages, Instagram posts, Facebook statuses, Snapchat stories, among other popular social media apps. The day holds a great historical significance in India’s history, and to wish your loved ones on this day, is quite a feeling. Maharashtra Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and State Formation Day Celebrations Associated With Maharashtra Diwas.

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Dini Mazya Sarv Bandhu Ani Bhaginina, Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Majha Majha Maharashtra Majha, Manomani Vasla Shivaji Raja, Vandito Ya Bhagvya Dhwaja, Garjato, Garjato Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha. Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Soneri Suryachi Soneri Kirne, Soneri Kirnancha Soneri Diwas, Soneri Diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha! Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kaaly Chativari Koralii Abhimanchii Venii, Poladii Mangate Kelaati Khel Jivghenii Imnjin, Daridrychhy Unnhat Shijalaa, Nidhalachhy Ghamane Bhijalaa. Deshh Gaouravsathii Zhijalaa. Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dilichhe Hii Takt Rakhitoh, Jai Jai Maharashtra, Majhaa Garaajaa Maharshatra Majhaa. Jai Maharashtra.

How to Download Maharashtra Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maharashtra Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store platform where numerous apps are available. HERE is the link to download them all.

Maharashtra Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Maharashtra Diwas Images & Quotes To Share On May 1

There are widespread celebrations across the state. Several government programmes are organised across the state, and a number of projects are announced by several politicians and party leaders throughout. There are grandeur celebrations and the mood is simply jubilant. As May 1 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Maharashtra Day 2020’, and hope you will have a great time in sharing these Maharashtra Day 2020 messages with your loved ones.