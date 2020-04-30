Maharashtra Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Maharashtra Diwas 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on May 1

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

Maharashtra Day Images and Maharashtra Diwas HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Maharashtra Day is the celebration of the day when the state of Maharashtra was formed after separating from Gujarat. This is an annual commemoration that takes place on May 1 every year. Maharashtra Day 2020 falls on Friday. The celebration of Maharashtra Day is usually accompanied by lavish events across the state where the different cultural and ethnic side of the state is brought to the forefront. People also enjoy sending each other Happy Maharashtra Day HD images, Maharashtra Day 2020 greetings, Maharashtra Day wishes and messages, Maharashtra Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures. You will find a collection of Maharashtra Day Images, Maharashtra Day HD wallpapers, Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha WhatsApp Stickers, Maharashtra Din 2020 Chya Hardik Shubhechha GIF image greetings, Maharashtra Din status, Maharashtra Din Shayari, and more below to post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This celebration is marked by a statewide holiday in Maharashtra as well as it's neighbouring Gujarat. The state of Maharashtra was formed by separating from the division of the Bombay State on May 1 1960. This celebration traditionally included state-level parades and ceremonies and is also marked by several political speeches and events. Maharashtra Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and State Formation Day Celebrations Associated With Maharashtra Diwas.

Considering the continued battle against Coronavirus, the celebration or Maharashtra Day 2020 are bound to be a little outside the norm. For starters, the statewide on-ground events have been cancelled, while the virtual addresses and video events are continued to be expected. While celebrating Maharashtra Day, it is crucial for people of the state to share Happy Maharashtra Day wishes and messages in Hindi, Marathi as well as English, while also sharing Maharashtra Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Dini Mazya Sarv Bandhu Ani Bhaginina, Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Maharashtra Day Lets Unite. Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza, Garza Maharashtra Mera! Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Majha Majha Maharashtra Majha, Manomani Vasla Shivaji Raja, Vandito Ya Bhagvya Dhwaja, Garjato, Garjato Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha. Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha.

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Become a Stone, You Will Be “Sahyadr”! If We Become Dust, Then We Will Be “Maharashtra”! If You Get a Sword, You Will Be “Bhavani Maati”! Wish You a Joyful Maharashtra Day! Jai Maharashtra!

How to Download Maharashtra Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maharashtra Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store platform where numerous apps are available. HERE is the link to download them all.

We hope that these messages and wishes help you bring in this historic day in some form at least. Many a time, Maharashtra Day is also marked as a day where new projects are announced, impactful changes in the session have been made, and other steps are taken to mark the continued progress of this state. We hope that this Maharashtra Day celebration brings us closer to a solution against this current war on the virus.