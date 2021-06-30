Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021 is celebrated on July 1, to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Maharashtra CM Vasantarao Naik, also known as the Father of the Green Revolution. It's a great day to take pride in a noble occupation that sustains scores of people across the nation. Farming is the backbone of any country. Without agriculture, the food supply in the world will fall immensely short of feeding the citizens. That will further lead to the disintegration of society. So to honour the farmers, Maharashtra celebrates Krishi Din. On this day, people organize events, exchange beautiful messages and greetings in Marathi in recognition of the significant contribution of framers. You can send these Marathi wishes and greetings of Happy Krishi Din 2021 to your friends and family. Maharashtra Krishi Din 2021: Date, History & Significance of the Day That Remembers Vasantarao Naik, the Father of Green Revolution.

Maharashtra is an agrarian state where most of its population is immersed in agricultural activities. However, severe drought, climate change and Inflation have had an adverse effect on the life of these framers. This day we should strive to support the farmers of our country. You can also send images, messages and greetings in Marathi, that appreciate the role of a farmer.

File Image

Message Reads: Wishing Every Farmer of Maharashtra on Krishi Din, a Happy Maharashtra Agriculture Day!

File Image

Message Reads: Farmers Are the Real Heroes Because With Their Dedication and Effort, the Turn a Barren Land Into a Land That Produces Food, Let Us Salute Them on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

File Image

Message Reads: Farmer’s Day Reminds Us to Acknowledge and Thank Each and Every Farmer of the Nation for His Unconditional Dedication. Best Wishes on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

File Image

Message Reads: The Best Way to Respect a Farmer Is to Respect His Produce by Not Wasting It. Happy Maharashtra Agriculture Day!

File Image

Message Reads: Let Us Take Inspiration from Indian Farmers Who Put Their Sweat and Soul in Their Land and Crop. Best Wishes on Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

We do hope that these messages, images and greetings will help you to acknowledge the contributions and significance of farmers in our lives. So share them with family and friends. You can also amplify them on social media platforms so everyone can get in on the celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).