As the name suggests, Maha Shivratri is the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance called Tandava. It is celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri falls in the Phalgun month of the North Indian lunar calendar and in the Magh month of the Amanta calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is generally observed in February or March. As you observe Maha Shivratri 2023, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Maha Shivratri 2023 messages in Hindi, Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 greetings, Maha Shivratri 2023 images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Mahashivratri 2023 Images & Bholenath HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Har Har Mahadev WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, SMS, Facebook Quotes and Greetings.

Maha Shivratri is also known as Harratrior Haerath in Kashmir Shaivism. This festival is mentioned in several Puranas, particularly Skanda Purana, Linga Purana and Padma Purana. It is a festival celebrated in almost all states of India. People send messages of Lord Shiva to their friends and family as the day's wishes. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Maha Shivratri 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Aur Paarvati Ka Bana Rahe Hum Sab Par Aashirvad. Har Din Barse Sukh Aur Samridh Hum Par Baram Bar. Maha Shivratri Ki Badhai!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivratri Ke Paavan Avsar Par Hum Sab Saath Mil Kar Shiv Ki Araadhna Karein Aur Unke Aashivad Ke Liye Unko Dhanyavaad Dein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayein! Aasha Hai Ki Shiv Aur Parvati Ka Pyaar Aur Ashirvad Hum Sab Par Bana Rahe.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivratri Ki Dher Saari Shubh Kamnayein. Yeh Paavan Din Humaare Jeevan Mein Anant Khushiyan Laaye Aur Humein Sukh Aur Samridh Banaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Saath Mil Kar Shiv Ki Aaradhna Karein Aur Apni Bhakti Se Unka Mann Moh Lein. Maha Shivratri Ke Paavan Din Ki Hardik Badhai!

As Maha Shivratri is a night when Lord Shiva does the heavenly dance Tandav, many dance events are held on this day. The celebrations also include Jaagran, an all-night vigil and prayers as Shaiva Hindus mark this night as overcoming darkness and ignorance. Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2023!

