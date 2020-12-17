This is an auspicious time for the Hindus. The ninth month of the Hindu calendar is the Magarshirsha month, also called Agrahayana. There are a lot of important festivals to be marked during this time and among them is the worshipping or Goddess Lakshmi on every Thursday. Magashirsha Guruvar is an auspicious festival, and today, December 17 is the first Magashirsha Guruvar for this year. To celebrate the day, Magashirsha Guruvar 2020 wishes are being sent among devotees, praising Goddess Lakshmi. Hence, in this article, we bring you Magashirsha Guruvar 2020 wishes, HD images, Marathi messages, Maa Lakshmi photos, greetings, SMSes and more that can be sent through Facebook, WhatsApp stickers and other social media platforms.

Magashirsha Guruvar 2020 begins from December 17, marking the first Magashirsha Guruvar vrat among devotees. Goddess Lakshmi is considered as the Goddess of wealth, and she is worshipped to seek wealth and prosperity. Observing a fast for Maa Lakshmi is said to be highly rewarding. During the Hindu month of Magashirsha, special Lakshmi Puja is done. Devotees observe fasts. The fasts are also similar to Shravani Somwar of Swan Somwar that are kept for Lord Shiva on the holy month of Sawan. To mark this auspicious event, we bring you Magashirsha Guruvar 2020 wishes, Marathi messages, HD images, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers and more.

Margashirsha Guruvar 2020 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumha va Tumchya Parivarala Margashirsha Guruvar chya Hardik Shubhechha

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumha Sarvanna Margashirsha Guruvar ya Shubh Dina chya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: मार्गशीर्ष महिन्यातील पहिल्या गुरुवारच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा...!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Margashirsh Guruvarchya Hardik Shubhechha

WhatsApp Message Reads: Margashirsh Guruvar 2020 chya Hardik Shubhechha

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has redefined the traditional way of exchanging messages with the addition of stickers on its app. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We wish you and your family a blessed Magashirsha Guruvar 2020!

