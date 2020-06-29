An auspicious month of Shravan 2020 or Sawan2020 in the Hindu calendar will begin from the next month. The month of Shravan is said to be an extremely favourable time for worshipping Lord Shiva. Every Monday of this month is special and fast is observed by many devotees for Shravani Somwar. But the dates of this observance differ in the Northern and Southern-Central parts of the country. Both the observances fall between the Gregorian calendar months of July-August. In this article, we will tell you the dates of the Shravan and Sawan along with the calendar of Sawan Somwar.

Those in North India refer to the month as Sawan and it begins about 15 days prior to the observance in Southern India called as Shravan. This is because people in North follow the Purnimant calendar and those in South follow Amavasyant calendar. Irrespective of the difference in dates, the essence of worship of Lord Shiva and fasting every Monday is the same. Learn About the Significance of Lord Shiva’s Accessories & Symbols.

Sawan Somvar 2020 Calendar For North India:

Sawan Begins/First Sawan Somvar: July 6, 2020

Second Sawan Somvar: July 13, 2020

Third Sawan Somvar: July 20, 2020

Fourth Sawan Somvar: July 27, 2020

Sawan Ends/Last Sawan Somvar: August 3, 2020

This calendar will be followed by the people living in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Shravan Somvar 2020 Calendar For South and Central India:

Shravan Begins: July 21, 2020

First Shravan Somwar: July 27, 2020

Second Shravan Somwar: August 3, 2020

Third Shravan Somwar: August 10, 2020

Fourth Shravan Somwar: August 17, 2020

Shravan Ends: August 19, 2020

The above calendar and dates for the holy month will be followed in states of Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

According to traditional beliefs, Mondays are anyway considered auspicious to worship Lord Shiva. During the Shravani Somwar Vrat devotees get up early, take bath, wear clean clothes and worship Lord Shiva at home or visit temples.

