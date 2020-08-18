Happy Matru Din or Happy Mother's Day! You'd wonder how is it Mother's Day again as we just celebrated it in May. While the world over Mother's Day is marked on second Sunday of May, Matru Din is a local observance in India held in the holy month of Shravan. It is observed on Shravani Amavasya or called the Pithori Amavasya in Maharashtra. On this day, women who are not able to procure a child keep a fast and pray for childbirth. For a mother that keeps a fast for the long life and betterment of her children, Matru Din is observed. On this day, people send out greetings and messages to their mothers. Since it is observed in Maharashtra, people search for Mother's Day messages in Marathi.

A mother holds a special place in every child's heart. A single day is not enough to express the love we have for our moms. Matru Din is the day that celebrates a mother's sacrifice for her children. Mothers keep a fast and pray for the well being of their children and family. If you want to recognise her efforts, you can always attempt to do so in your own little ways. One of which is to send out Happy Mother's Day or Matru Din 2020 messages.

Message Reads: कोठेही न मागता, भरभरून मिळालेलं दान म्हणजे आई …

विधात्याच्या कृपेचं निर्भेळ वरदान म्हणजे आई… मातृदिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Message Reads: You Are the Richest Person Alive Till You Have a Mother Who Loves, Care and Pray for You All Day and Night. Happy Matru Din!

Message Reads: Mom Because of You, I Am Me. Happy Matru Din!

Message Reads: A Mother’s Love Is Timeless and Precious. Thank You for Your Constant Love Throughout Everything. Happy Matru Din!

You can also send out your wishes using quirky Mother's Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers. There are so many varieties available on the Play Store. Click here. Make her feel special with these animated stickers along with amazing greetings and messages. We hope our collection of Matru Din messages in Marathi, wishes and greetings with quotes help you to wish your mom and convey how much you love her.

