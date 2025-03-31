Matsya Jayanti is an annual auspicious occasion that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu. According to religious beliefs, Matsya was the first incarnation of Lord Vishnu during Satya Yuga. In this incarnation, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a fish and protected King Satyavrata, Prajapatis and the Saptarishis from Jalapralaya. Matsya Jayanti day falls during Chaitra Navratri and usually coincides with Gangaur festivities. This year, Matsya Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, March 31, 2025. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

According to drikpanchang, Matsya Jayanti Muhurat starts at 02:21 PM and will last till 04:47 PM on the same day. The Shubh Muhurat will last for 2 hours and 25 minutes. In this article, let’s know more about the Matsya Jayanti 2025 date, Matsya Jayanti 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Matsya Jayanti 2025 Date

Matsya Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Matsya Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Matsya Jayanti Muhurat starts at 14:21 pm and will last till 16:47 pm on the same day.

The shubh muhurat will last for 2 hours and 25 minutes

Matsya Jayanti Significance

Matsya Jayanti holds great significance for people of the Hindu community as the day marks the birth of Lord Vishnu in the form of a fish (Matsya). In Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu took this form to save the Vedas and mankind from a great deluge (pralaya). On this day, special Puja is organised in Lord Vishnu temples and devotees observe a fast and perform Vishnu puja, offering tulsi leaves, flowers, and fruits.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu guided King Manu, the first human, to safety and helped preserve life on Earth. Hence, this incarnation symbolises protection, knowledge, and the cycle of creation and destruction.

