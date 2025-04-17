Maundy Thursday 2025 is on April 17. Also known as Holy Thursday, this celebration marks the day that the Last Supper was consumed by Jesus Christ and his disciples. It is the last day of Lent observance and marks the benign of the Paschal Triduum, and commemorates the Washing of the Feet (Maundy) and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical gospels. In Kerala, the day is called Pesaha Vyazham. On the occasion of Maundy Thursday 2025, share these Maundy Thursday 2025 messages, Pesaha Vyazham images, quotes, Holy Thursday sayings, Bible verses and HD wallpapers in remembrance of the Last Supper.

The observance of Maundy Thursday is led by an important and dedicated church service, which is attended by several devout catholics. The fifth day of Holy Week observance, it is the last day of Lent celebration and marks the completion of the stringent month-long abstinence that many Christians practice. "Maundy" comes from the Latin word mandatum, or commandment, reflecting Jesus' words "I give you a new commandment.” When Is Easter Sunday? Why Is It So Late This Year? The Unexpected Reason, Significance and Traditions of the Holiday Explained.

The celebration of Holy Thursday often includes the re-enactment of The Last Supper - which is the final meal that Jesus Christ shared with his apostles in Jerusalem. As we mark Holy Thursday, share these Maundy Thursday 2025 messages, Pesaha Vyazham images, quotes, Holy Thursday sayings, Bible verses and HD wallpapers.

Maundy Thursday (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Reflect on the Last Supper, May We Strive To Emulate Jesus’ Spirit of Service and Selflessness in Our Own Lives.

Pesaha Vyazham (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Pause on This Maundy Thursday To Ponder the Depth of Jesus’ Sacrifice and the Profound Love He Demonstrated for Humanity.

Maundy Thursday (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Day, May We Heed Jesus’ Commandment To Love One Another and Strive for Unity, Compassion, and Understanding.

Pesaha Vyazham (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Commemorate the Institution of the Eucharist, Let Us Embrace the Message of Hope and Redemption That It Brings.

Maundy Thursday (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Maundy Thursday, Let Us Seek Forgiveness and Reconciliation, Following Jesus’ Example of Forgiveness Even in the Face of Betrayal.

The celebration of Holy Thursday, like all other observances of the week, are celebrated as a community. Attending the Maundy Thursday mass is believed to be extremely auspicious. The events of Maundy Thursday lead to the mourning period of Good Friday - where people remember the journey of Jeuss Christ’s crucifixion and his suffering. Here’s wishing everyone a safe and holy Maundy Thursday!

