Mokshada Ekadashi is the Hindu festival which falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Margashirsha and is dedicated to worship of Vishnu for liberation from sins and for achieving Moksha after death. Also known as Guruvayur Ekadashi, Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on December 3 and December 4. While all Ekadashi fasts are very important for devotees of Lord Vishnu, observing the Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat is believed to be especially crucial in one’s search for Moksha. As we prepare to celebrate Guruvayur Ekadashi 2022 or Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to observe Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2022 and more. Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi: How To Perform Puja on Gauna Ekadashi, Vrat Tithi and More on This Auspicious Day.

When is Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2022?

Ekadashi Vrat is usually a stringent 24-hour fast, where devotees abstain from eating anything or even drinking water and only break their fast during Prana Time on the day after Ekadashi. Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be observed on December 3, as the Ekadashi Tithi during the month of Margashirsha begins at 05.39 am on December 3, 2022, and will go on till 05.34 am on December 4, 2022. Devotees of Lord Vishnu may observe the Ekadashi fast on either December 3 or December 4. Some stoic devotees also observe a 2-day fast to appease Lord Vishnu. Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022 Date: Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat Rituals, Shubh Muhurat and Significance.

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2022 Prana Timing for Breaking Fast

As mentioned before, the Ekadashi fast is only broken after performing puja during Prana Time. If you are observing a one-day fast on December 3, you can break the Mokshada Ekadashi Fast on December 4, between 01.25 pm and 03.44 pm IST. Vaishnav Mokshada Ekadashi will be observed on December 4, and the Vrat will therefore be broken on December 5, between 06.30 am and 08.49 am IST.

The reason that Mokshadda Ekadashi is also known as Guruvayur Ekadashi is that on this day, the famous Shri Krishna Temple at Guruvayur observes special festivities. However, Guruvayur Ekadashi can fall on Marghirshirsha Ekadashi or during the Hindu month of Karthi. This year, the Guruvayur Ekadashi falls in the month of Margashirsha and therefore the festivities in this temple are sure to be filled with all pomp and valour. Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2022!

