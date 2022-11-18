Ekadashi vrat is the commonly practised fasting ritual in the Hindu community. The fast is mainly observed by the Vaishnavas and devotees of Lord Vishnu. Utpanna Ekadashi is also called Gauna Ekadashi. Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2022 is going to be observed on November 20. It is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of the Lunar fortnight. The Ekadashi vrat that usually falls in the Gregorian month of November is termed ‘Utpanna Ekadashi’. As per the Hindu Lunar calendar, Utpanna Ekadashi is celebrated on Margashirsha and Krishna Paksha in the Purnimant calendar. The vrat is observed twice a month as there are two Lunar fortnights - Krishna Paksha/waning phase of the Moon after Purnima/Full Moon Day and Shukla Paksha/waxing phase of the Lunar cycle after the New Moon Day).

Utppana Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is believed that devotees who observe fast on this day, can get rid of their past sins and go to Vaikunth Dhaam (the abode of Lord Vishnu) after death. On this day, Mata Ekadashi is also worshipped along with Lord Vishnu.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Date

This year, Utpanna Ekadashi 2022 vrat will be observed on November 20.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Tithi

This year, the Utpanna Ekadashi Tithi will be effective from 10:29 AM on November 19 to 10:41 AM on November 20, 2022.

Parana Time - November 21, 2022 - 06:48 AM to 08:56 AM

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi

Devotees observing a Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat should wake up early in the morning, preferably during Brahma Muhurat i.e. approximately 2 hours before sunrise. They should then bathe and wear clean clothes. Following this, they have to meditate and worship Lord Vishnu and then start their Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat. Light a ‘ghee diya’ and read the Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha and then read the aarti and doing Puja. Offer food and donate other things to the needy on this day and end your fast by performing a Puja. After performing aarti in the evening, distribute the bhog prasad among all the family members. After distributing the prasad, devotees can break their fast by having satvik meal.

People fasting on this day have to avoid the intake of several food items including onion, garlic, meat, rice, wheat, lentils, and legumes. The main aim of observing this vrat is to give the body a break from the daily activities of a mundane routine. It is therefore recommended that people observing this fast should avoid spicy and oily foods which are difficult to digest. Devotees should remember that they have to strictly avoid the consumption of alcohol and tobacco on the day of the fast. You can eat fruits, nuts, milk, and other vrat food items.

People who are fasting can chant the 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' mantra during the day whenever possible. Read hymns dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and the Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha after performing puja on Ekadashi Tithi. As per mythology, this Ekadashi is observed after Prabodhini or Dev Utthani or Dev Utthana Ekadashi, which is a day when Lord Vishnu rises from his four-month-long state of Yogic sleep.

