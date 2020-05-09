Mother's Day 2020 Wishes & Greetings: Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Help You Tell Your Mom How Much You Love Her!

Mother's Day 2020 Wishes & Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Mother's Day! It is mother's day 2020 and we are back with some amazing wishes and greetings you can send to the person who matters the most. Beautiful words have become important now more than ever, amid this difficult phase while we are braving the COVID-19 pandemic. Go ahead and tell your mom how much she matters to you and if you are falling short of words, we have a collection of Happy Mother's Day 2020 wishes, HD images and greetings that you can use!

Mother's day has to be one of the most celebrated events. Typically people buy their moms gifts, get cakes and maybe also throw a party but in the current situation, you must not stop yourself from letting your mom know how much you love her. Mother's day is celebrated in India on the second Sunday of May and in the United Kingdom, the day is observed on the fourth Sunday of March to commemorate the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday.

But really, does the day matter? A single day cannot ever be enough to show our gratitude for moms. You can share these wishes, greetings that have Mother's Day HD Images on them. Send these Mother's Day 2020 wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp stickers, messages, GIF and SMS to your mother and just let her know you are thinking of her.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Here’s Wishing You a Mother’s Day, That’s Filled With Pleasure, And a Future That’s As Happy As the Memories You Treasure!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Our Home Has Always Been “Sweet Home”, With a Wonderful Mother Like You Whose Love Is Warm and True, The Heart of Our Home Is YOU."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Dear Mom, You Know What You Mean to Me. Stay Happy and Stay Blessed. Keep Smiling. Happy Mother’s Day Mom!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Purest and Trust Meaning of the World Unconditional Can Only Be Found in a Mothers’ Love. Happy Mother’s Day"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Dear Mom, You Are Not Just a Mom to Me. You Are My Heart, My Life and Most of All the Reason I Smile. Happy Mother’s Day"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Mother’s Day to the Women I Always Wanted to Grow Up to Be. Can’t Seem to Find the Magical Power You Have! Love You, My Superwomen. Happy Mother’s Day"

Mother's Day 2020 Wishes & Greetings: Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Help You Tell Your Mom How Much You Love Her!

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Mother’s Day, May You Have a Magical Year Filled With Spa Times & Lovely Outfits! You Are the Most Beautiful Inside Out, and You Deserve All It & More. Love You."

Happy Mother's Day WhatsApp Stickers

Looking for yet another way to greet your mother this Mother's Day? Go creative with these WhatsApp stickers. Click here to find an amazing collection of stickers. You'll find all the colourful and fun stickers you can send to your mom.

While we may be celebrating Mother's Day amid a pandemic, there is no reason to not have your spirits high. Be thankful if your mom is around you or if you know that she is safe. Practice social distancing, not social media distancing. If she is away from you, surprise her with a super cute video call or a virtual celebration! Don't let the testing time take a toll on your mental health and more importantly your mother's.