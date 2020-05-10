Mother's Day 2020 Wishes, Images & Quotes: Twitter Wishes #HappyMothersDay with Beautiful Pictures, GIFs and Greetings

Happy Mother's Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Mother's Day. The year 2020 may not have a lot to offer, but it is the day of the mothers today and you cannot be any less enthusiastic today. Our mothers mean the world to us. Right from the first word we speak to the first step we take and in fact, almost every decision we take is usually supported by our moms. One day is not even close to enough to be able to thank our moms for everything they have done for us! But while you may not be able to party today, you can definitely share some beautiful words with your mom to let her know how much you love her. If you are looking for some amazing Mother's Day 2020 digital greetings, we have your back!

Check out a collection of Happy Mother's Day HD images and wallpapers and download these HD images for free and send to your mom, or even share on social media. Check out some Mother's Day WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos, quotes on motherhood and wallpapers as well. Netizens have taken to social media to share Mother's day wishes, quotes, sayings and greetings. Take a look at some of them:

Sudarsan Pattnaik who is known to make sand art on different occasions, shared artwork dedicated to our frontline moms with a caption that read, "Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My SandArt at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message “Maa Tujhe salaam”. " Check out:

Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My SandArt at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message “Maa Tujhe salaam”. pic.twitter.com/sDh5ai7FnR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 10, 2020

No Words

There is no Day Without Mother. Mother Is a reason Behind your Everyday .#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/5ngc014Pfj — چاشنی🍯 (@itz_chashni) May 10, 2020

In Harsha Bhogle's Words

The greatest, the most beautiful role in the world. #MothersDay. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2020

Virendra Sehwag's Mother's Day Wish

A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi. Every day is #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eXIiMTRlsL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2020

Beautiful!

Paradise lies under her feet #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/drklzcE1gt — Mohd Faraz Sabi (@FarazSabi) May 10, 2020

Motherhood!

Happy Mother's Day!

#MothersDay when i with you am very happy and feeling blesh i forget all my problems love you maa🥰🥰❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ilOwiRza9c — roohiiii (@TrilokC79664628) May 10, 2020

Love Mom!

Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking Thanks for everything, Mom. Because of you, I am me, Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!#MothersDay #Motherlove — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) May 10, 2020

While we may be social distancing currently in order to slow down the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still have a great time with your mother. If you do not live with your mom, first send her a nice digital greeting, wish her on call and maybe set up a virtual date with your mother, where you do everything that you would, except on video call.