Mother's Day 2020: From Nurse Giving 'Air Hug' to Daughter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Moms Singing Alongside Their Kids With Down's Syndrome, 6 Heart-Melting Moments to Cherish Today

Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10. Doesn't the day remind you of your childhood, when you had no money, but you used to do everything in your capacity to make her happy? Right from making her handmade cards to some other kind of craftwork, we have always tried to do our best for her, even now as adults, she means the world to us. As we grew up we realised that the only best friend we have in our life is our mom. She will stand by your side no matter what, in your highs or lows, a mother will never leave her child's hands. We really don't need evidence to prove that. Deep down in your heart, you know that your mom is all you have. However, on social media, we have seen heart-melting viral videos, that time and again remind us that a mother's love knows no bounds. Let's take a look at six viral incidents from the past that you can cherish today on mother's day!

Mums Sing 'A Thousand Years' Alongside Their Children with Down's Syndrome

In the year 2018, a touching video of a group of mothers went viral on social media. These brave mothers made a powerful video where they were singing alongside their children with Down's syndrome. The Carpool Karaoke-style clip brought together 50 mums to pay tribute to their kids for World Down's Syndrome Day. The video brought tears to netizens online and also gave hope. In the video, the mothers and their children can be seen lip-syncing to the song A Thousand Years. Watch Video:

Right @JKCorden I ain't giving up. watching this carpool video is a must!!! These UK kids need your back!! #wouldntchangeathing https://t.co/WSPcbawrUM — Rebecca Carless (@RebeccaCarless) March 16, 2018

Mother’s Heart-Wrenching Video Appeal Melts Terrorist Son's Heart

In 2017, a mother changed her 20-year-old footballer son's heart and changed his mind on becoming a terrorist. Majid Khan had joined the terrorist surrendered in South Kashmir but after his mother made an emotional appeal his heart melted. Majid had announced on social media that he had joined Lashkar-e- Toiba, Brandishing an AK-47 assault rifle however, after his mother's earful appeal, he broke down. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had tweeted, "A mother’s love prevailed. Her impassioned appeal helped in getting Majid, an aspiring footballer back home. Every time a youngster resorts to violence, it is his family which suffers the most."

Nurse Giving 'Air Hug' To Her Daughter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A mother's love and her duties go hand-in-hand and moms all around the world have proven that time and again. A video of a mother who is a nurse went viral amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows how an overworked mother was only able to give her young girl 'air hugs' to prevent transmission of COVID-19. The nurse, Liu Haiyan from Fugou County People's Hospital in China's Henan hadn't seen her nine-year-old daughter for 10 days but once they were reunited, their video went viral on social media. Watch Video:

Mother Performs on Stage With Her Little One

A beautiful young mother took her baby on-stage while dancing because she didn't want to leave the little one back as she performed. Holding her baby in her hands she gracefully danced along and the video of it went viral online. The baby can be seen running, skipping and trying to follow his mother while she shakes her legs on the stage. At one point in the video, she also stops her baby as it nears the edge of the stage she then lifts the toddler and dances along with her. Watch Video.

Mother Bowling, Child Batting Video

Recently, Mohammad Kaif had shared a simple video of a mother and her little toddler playing cricked while she was wearing saree. The adorable video of a mother and her little son play cricket as the child held a bat in his hands and mother was bowling to him went viral. Watch Video:

Mother bowling, Child batting. Just one word- Beautiful pic.twitter.com/Es1PVkOwZz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 13, 2020

Encouraging Message on Student's Pencils From Mum

Teacher Amanda Cox, from Texas, had her heart melted after she saw the pencils of one of her kids. When the boy offered to share pencils from his mum around to the class, Amanda saw the adorable messages his mum had written on each of them. It is just the little things that mean the world sometimes.

Today I was running low on pencils so I asked all of my kids to pull out any of my pencils that they had in their desks.... Posted by Amanda Cox on Tuesday, October 2, 2018

These videos aren't even a drop in the ocean, the never-ending ocean of mother's love. Every day, our mothers do so many things that in their own way speak of the affection they have for us. Right from nurturing us during infancy to coping with our tantrums during our teens to understanding our adulthood problems, a mother's support is incomparable.