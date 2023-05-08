Mother’s Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother's Day 2023 will be observed on May 14. Mother’s Day is celebrated on different dates around the world to honour mothers. In the United States and many other countries, it is observed every year on the second Sunday of May. It is a special day to appreciate and express your love and care for your mother. As you gear up to celebrate Mother’s Day 2023, we at LatestLY bring you a collection of Happy Mother's Day 2023 wishes, Mother's Day quotes, Happy Mother's Day greetings, Mother's Day 2023 images, Happy Mother's Day 2023 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and much more. Mother's Day 2023 Gift Ideas: From DIY Greeting Cards to Wellness Spa Package, 5 Thoughtful Presents You Must Gift to Your Mum!

Mother’s Day celebrations go back to ancient times when Greeks and Romans held festivals in honour of goddesses Rhea and Cybele. Also, Anna Jarvis of Philadelphia initiated to celebrate Mother’s Day after her mother and also lobbied to make Mother’s Day a national holiday, urging many prominent Americans to join the effort. With many gift card companies coming into cash in, Mother’s Day became a famous event. Here is a wide range of collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones with them Happy Mother’s Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to a Great Friend and an Amazing Mom! You Deserve Every Happiness in the World, Honey.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day to My Precious Friends. May You All Have a Memorable Day Filled With the Biggest Smiles!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day to You and Your Family. May Every Corner of Your Homestay Be Full of Love and Memories.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother's Day, My Dear. The Way You Take Care of Your Kid/Kids Is an Inspiration to Every Mom in the World.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Glue That Holds Your Beautiful Family Together, and for That, You Deserve Every Care and Pampering. Have an Amazing Mother's Day, Friend.

Though a single day is not enough to thank and appreciate mothers, why miss any chance to make mothers feel special and loved? Wishing everyone Happy Mother’s Day 2023!

