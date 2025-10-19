Naraka Chaturdashi is one of the most important days of Diwali celebration. Also known as Choti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi (Narak Chaturdashi) celebrates marks on the chaturdashi tithi in the Hindu month of Ashwin. The celebration of Naraka Chaturdashi is usually marked on the day before Lakshmi Puja celebration in North India. As we prepare to celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including Naraka Chaturdashi date, Chaturdashi Tithi Shubh Muhurat, how to celebrate Choti Diwali and its importance.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Date, Shubh Muhurat

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 will be celebrated on October 20. An important part of Naraka Chaturdashi celebration is the performance of the Abhyang Snan or holy bath, that people observe on the occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Naraka Chaturdashi begins at 01:51 PM on Oct 19, 2025 and will go on till 03:44 PM on Oct 20, 2025. The most important part of the celebration, Abhyang Snan Muhurat, is from 05:13 AM to 06:25 AM on October 20. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Naraka Chaturdashi Significance

Nraka Chaturdashi celebrates the day that Lord Krishna slays the evil demon Narakasura. According to legends, Lord Krishna took an oil bath after killing demon Narakasura during Brahma Muhurat. This is the reason that Abhyang Snan is an important ritual on this day. While people across North India celebrate this day as Choti Diwali, in most South Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Choti Deepavali is celebrated as Deepavali and it is the most important day during Deepavali.

Beyond the ritualistic oil bath, people also wake up early on Naraka Chaturdashi, dress up in festive clothing and make it a point to celebrate the day with friends and family. From decorating the home for the festive occasion to bursting firecrackers with the kids in the family, there are various ways that families express their celebration on this day. The main goal of the celebration is to commemorate the victory of good over evil.

