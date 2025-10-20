Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across India. This auspicious day falls before Diwali and holds great spiritual and cultural importance in India. It marks the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This year, Narak Chaturdashi is on Monday, October 20, 2025. On this day, one of the important rituals is to take the holy bath, called as the Abhyanga Snan. On the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi 2025, we at LatestLY have curated special Diwali greetings and messages for you, to send to everyone on this auspicious day. If you are looking online for Narak Chaturdashi 2025 wishes, Choti Diwali messages, Choti Diwali greetings, Naraka Chaturdashi HD wallpapers, Choti Diwali pics, Narak Chaturdashi WhatsApp Stickers and SMS, we have it all here. Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Share Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Greetings, SMS, Happy Diwali HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025: When Is Choti Diwali? Know Date, Chaturdashi Tithi, Abhyang Snan Muhurat and Significance of the Festival Celebrated Before Lakshmi Puja.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Wishes Reads: May the Light of Naraka Chaturdashi Drive Away Darkness From Your Life and Bring Joy, Prosperity, and Peace. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi!

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Wishes Reads: On This Naraka Chaturdashi, May Lord Krishna Bless You With Strength, Wisdom, and Happiness. Wishing You a Bright and Blissful Day!

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Wishes Reads: May the Festival of Naraka Chaturdashi Bring New Beginnings, Endless Opportunities, and Glowing Success Into Your Life

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Wishes Reads: As We Celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi, May All Negativity and Obstacles Be Destroyed, and May Your Life Shine With Positivity and Prosperity.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Wishes Reads: On This Sacred Occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi, May Your Home Be Filled With Light, Love, and Laughter. Wishing You Joy and Peace Always!

Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 to all!

On this day, people wake up early before sunrise, apply ubtan and take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes. Lamps are lit around homes to ward off evil forces and invite positive energy. In many regions, Narak Chaturdashi is also associated with Yamadeepdaan, where small lamps are placed outside the house or near the main entrance to please Lord Yama, ensuring safety and longevity for family members. We at LatestLY wish you a very happy and prosperous Choti Diwali 2025!

