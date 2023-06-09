National Best Friend Day is celebrated every year on June 8 in the United States of America (USA). The day is celebrated to acknowledge and cherish the role your best friends play in your life and how important they are to you! They are the ones you can rely on, laugh for no reason at all and share your deepest secrets with them. They support you through thick and thin, are always available for you in all your good and bad times and stop you from doing anything wrong. Without best friends, life would certainly be incomplete! As we celebrate National Best Friend Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. National Best Friends Day 2023 Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers To Share With Your Best Buddy.

National Best Friend Day 2023 Date

National Best Friend Day will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8.

National Best Friend Day History

It was in 1935, the US Congress declared June 8 as National Best Friends Day in the United States. This day aimed to celebrate the bond between friends and close friendships. The date June 8 was picked considering the early summer which would make it convenient for everyone for get-togethers. Also, several parts of the US have pleasant weather this time of year. Since then, June 8 has been chosen as the National Best Friend Day in the US. Over the years, the day has gained popularity not only in the US but also in several countries across the globe.

National Best Friend Day Significance

National Best Friend Day is a great opportunity for you to express your love for your best friends. It is a perfect day to let them know what you feel for them and how lucky you are to have them in your lives. On this day, people send greetings to their friends and exchange gifts, and friends wish each other or share heartfelt posts about one another. National Best Friend Day is an excellent opportunity to spend some time with those who are always there for you!

