New Delhi, June 29: Chartered Accountants’ Day 2021 celebrations will be organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) from 3 pm on June 29 as it completes 72 years. The celebrations will end on July 1. Viewers can catch live streaming of the Chartered Accountants’ Day 2021 celebrations online on live.icai.org/caday2021. The Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated on July 1 to commemorate the formation of ICAI. National Chartered Accountants Day 2021: Date, History and Significance, Know All About CA Day Celebrated In India on July 1.

The ICAI tweeted, “ICAI CA Day Celebrations - Day 1 - 29th June 2021 - 3 PM onwards. Watch the Live Sessions & get the latest insights on #Sustainability & emerging #Digital trends to accelerate the Chartered Accountancy Profession. Watch Live at https://live.icai.org/caday2021/.”

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

ICAI CA Day Celebrations - Day 1 - 29th June 2021 - 3 PM onwards. Watch the Live Sessions & get the latest insights on #Sustainability & emerging #Digital trends to accelerate the Chartered Accountancy Profession. Watch Live athttps://t.co/1xQs5Lk6dE pic.twitter.com/jxd5NOZNuE — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 29, 2021

