National Day of Sweden 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day To Honour Gustav Vasa and Adoption of the Constitutions

National Day of Sweden is an annual event marked on June 6 that celebrates two important historical events. The first one being in 1523, when Gustav Vasa was elected king, which laid the foundation for Sweden as an independent nation and the second iconic event was in 1809, which was the adoption of a new constitution. On June 6, 1523, Gustav Vasa was elected king and with his election, Sweden left the so-called Kalmar Union with Denmark and Norway, and once again became independent, which the country has been ever since. Meanwhile, on June 6, 1809, Sweden adopted a new constitution, which changed how the power was to be divided between the parliament and the king.

National Day of Sweden 2025 Date

National Day of Sweden 2025 falls on Friday, June 6.

National Day of Sweden History

As per historical records, the tradition of celebrating this date began in 1916 at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium, in honour of the election of King Gustav Vasa on June 6, 1523. In 2005, it became an official Swedish public holiday, replacing Whit Monday. to 1983, this day was celebrated only as the Swedish Flag Day. It was officially named the Swedish National Day by the parliament of Sweden in 1983, and became a public holiday in 2005.

National Day of Sweden is celebrated in honour of the election of Gustav Vasa as King of Sweden in 1523 and of the adoption of the constitutions of 1809 and 1974.

National Day of Sweden Significance

The National Day of Sweden holds great significance for the people of Sweden as the day commemorates two landmark events in the country’s history. On this day, flag-raising ceremonies are held, speeches are organised by public officials and cultural performances and concerts are held.

The King and Queen of Sweden take part in a ceremony at Skansen, Stockholm’s open-air museum, on the National Day of Sweden. The blue and yellow Swedish flag is run up the mast, and children in traditional peasant costume present the royal couple with bouquets of summer flowers.

