National Day of Sweden 2020: Date, Significance, History of the Day to Mark the Foundation of Modern Sweden

National Day of Sweden (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Every year, the National Day of Sweden is marked on June 6. It is a national holiday and is observed annually in Sweden on June 6. Prior to 1983, the day was celebrated as Swedish Flag Day during which the day was renamed the Swedish National Day by the Riksdag. The special day is also celebrated as the Independence Day in Sweden. This national holiday is also called the Day of the Swedish Flag and has a long history with two reasons why the day is celebrated on this date. The date is based on the crowning of the first Swedish king nearly five centuries ago and the adoption of the country's constitution in 1809.

Sweden is a Scandinavian country which is officially known as the Kingdom of Sweden. It is the largest country in Northern Europe and is famous for the Northern Lights.

History of National Day of Sweden 2020

The tradition of celebrating the National Day of Sweden began in 1916 at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium. This was done in the honour of the election of King Gustav Vasa in 1523, as this was considered the foundation of modern Sweden. It was in the year 2005 that the day became an official Swedish public holiday, replacing Whit Monday. This change led to fewer days off from work as June 6 will periodically fall on the weekend, unlike Whit Monday, which was always celebrated on a Monday.

Significance of National Day of Sweden 2020