The world is in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. In India, the situation is not that good as every day we see a rise in COVID-19 patients. Our doctors and others from the healthcare sector are working hard to keep the virus at bay. On July 01, India will observe the National Doctors' Day. Every year, on this day, National Doctors' Day is observed in India to mark the birth as well as the death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the most famous physicians in India and also the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Dr Bidhan Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962. As we observe National Doctors' Day 2020, we bring to you some quotes related to doctors which you can share on social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter on this day. National Doctors' Day 2020: History, Significance of the Day in Honour of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Since 1991, July 01 is observed as National Doctors' Day in India. The day is observed to honour the hard work our doctors put in. The profession, no doubt, is a noble one and National Doctors' Day provides us with an opportunity to express gratitude towards doctors. Check out below some quotes as we observe National Doctors' Day 2020. National Doctors’ Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Doctor's Day Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Thank and Honour the Frontline Warriors.

National Doctor's Day 2020 Quote Reads: "The Best Doctor Gives the Least Medicines" – Benjamin Franklin.

National Doctor's Day 2020 Quote Reads: "The Best Doctor Is the One You Run to and Can't Find." –Denis Diderot.

National Doctor's Day 2020 Quote Reads: "People Pay the Doctor for His Trouble; for His Kindness, They Still Remain in His Debt." –Seneca.

National Doctor's Day 2020 Quote Reads: "He Is the Best Physician Who Is the Most Ingenious Inspirer of HOPE." –Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

National Doctor's Day 2020 Quote Reads: "The Presence of the Doctor Is the Beginning of the Cure.

National Doctor's Day 2020 Quote Reads: "The Good Physician Treats The Disease; The Great Physician Treats The Patient Who Has the Disease." –William Osler.

National Doctors' Day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The theme for National Doctors' Day 2020 is "Lessen the mortality of COVID 19". Dr Bidhan Roy, who was conferred with the honour of Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961, made a remarkable contribution as a physician. He also was instrumental in setting up various medical institutes and colleges.

