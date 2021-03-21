National Fragrance Day is celebrated every year on March 21 to let your favourite scents lift your mood or carry you to another place. Be it cuisine or a person or even an animal, each one of them is remembered for its unique fragrance. It must be noted that scent and memory are powerfully linked. There must be a special smell which you love personally. Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Fragrance Day 2021, we will share with you top quotes about fragrances.

In the early 1980s, perfume manufacturers launched National Fragrance Day to celebrate all the ways scents can improve our lives. However, the origin of perfume dates back to 1200 where a cuneiform tablet found in Mesopotamia reveals that a female chemist named Tapputi is the first recorded perfume maker. Dr William Hunter, the founder of Caswell and Massey in 1752 established Dr Hunter's Dispensary in Newport Connecticut which was America's first fragrance company. In the year 1770, cologne was bought into use as an aftershave. Now let us take a look at some amazing quotes for fragrances.

Best Quotes For Fragrances

1. A good fragrance should have a certain personality that makes people identify the scent with you.

2. Happiness radiates like the fragrance from a flower and draws all good things towards you.

3. If you enjoy the fragrance of a rose, you must accept the thorns which it bears.

4. Even if the flower is no more, still, the fragrance can be.

5. Forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it.

6. A good fragrance is really a powerful cocktail of memories and emotion.

7. Fragrances fill the senses with the mysterious.

8. A fragrance is like a signature, so that even after a woman leaves the room, her fragrance should reveal she's been there.

9. Fragrance is the voice of inanimate things.

10. A fragrance always combines femininity and sensuality.

On the occasion of National Fragrance Day 2021, you should create your own unique scent by blending different essential oils. You could also simply buy cool perfume for yourself or for your loved ones at this event.

