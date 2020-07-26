National Handloom Day is observed on August 7 every year in India to honour the handloom workers. India being a country with the largest cottage industry, the weaver produces one of the finest natural fibres like cotton, silk and wool. About a quarter of the country population is involved in the practice of keeping the cultural roots relating to the occupation. The first National Handloom Day was inaugurated on August 7, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was an initiative by the Government of India to honour and revive the handlooms and thus provide work to weavers. From Muga Silk to Tant, 6 Types of Indian Handloom Sarees You Must Own (View Pics)

National Handloom Day History And Significance

August 7 was chosen as it was the day that the Swadeshi Movement was started in 1905. It was launched in the Calcutta Town to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. The movement was aimed at reviving the handloom industry thus getting back the domestic production processes. The Swadeshi Movement celebrated our indigenous fabrics, weavers and the country’s artisans. Since then, every year artisans and weavers are presented with ‘Sant Kabir’ awards to promote their handiwork and crafts.

In India, the kings and queens wore handwoven clothes that showcased the richness and royalty. The cotton textile industry was present in Mohenjo-Daro also. When India received freedom from the British, the government took certain steps for the upliftment of artisans through various schemes and policies that helped the sector to grow.

Some of the activities that take place across the country on August 7 include Pdistribution of pehchan cards and yarn passbook. Lighting units and certificates for the construction of work sheds are distributed at Weavers’ Service Centres. The day is celebrated to boost the confidence or income of artisans also to provide recognition to handloom products.

