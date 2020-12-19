National Re-Gifting Day is celebrated on the Thursday before Christmas in the United States. National Re-Gifting Day 2020 falls on December 19. The day was first celebrated on October 24, 2008. The origin of the holiday came from office workers who were given gifts that they did not want. So they re-gifted their present to someone who would want it and make use of it. As we observe National Re-Gifting Day 2020, we bring to you date, history and significance of the observance. Christmas 2020 Eco-Friendly Gifts: 7 Presents to Give Your Loved Ones This Festive Season That Won't Affect Nature Adversely.

Re-gifting generally happens during office parties where they exchange the unique Christmas gift exchanges. The state of Colorado declared December 18 as 'National Re-gifting Day' after which it began as a celebration. Re-gifting was popularized by an episode of Seinfeld, specifically the episode titled 'The Label Maker'. However, not everyone likes re-gifting and considers it a rude practice. They believe regifting a gift that they were given is considered an unkind. As you did not think or spend on buying something for that person, instead gave away something that was not of good use to you. How to Wrap Gifts? Quick Hacks and Easy DIY Tips and Tricks to Decorate Your Presents This Holiday Season 2020.

But if you are interested in the idea of re-gifting then this is the day to do it. Maybe it is a luxurious item lying in the corner of your house for a long time but you never used. It could be a jacket, hat, perfume, watch, dress or anything that is not of much use to you as of now. Re-gifting can also be seen as giving things to people that they need, but is of no great use to you. For those celebrating the day, we wish you a Happy National Regifting Day.

