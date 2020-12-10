Christmas is a little more than two weeks away and preparations are happening in full swing. People have taken to social media platforms sharing their plans for the season. While some prepare for holidays, others are shopping for gifts. And in some places, celebrations have already started. People give gifts to their near and dear ones around this time of the year. While COVID-19 would have curtailed physical celebrations, you can still celebrate the day through virtual mediums. Meanwhile, as people have begun purchasing gifts for the day, we bring to you a list of eco-friendly ones to give on the day. These gifts are something that the person you are gifting will remember for a long time. Also as climate change has affected the planet drastically on a large scale, being nature friendly is the way to give it back to the Earth while we celebrate. How to Hang Christmas 2020 Lights? Easy Tips and Tricks to Brighten up Your Xmas Tree This Festive Season.

While you can give an array of gifts to your loved ones, you present them with something thoughtful you can give them these things. Every time they use it, they are surely going to remember you. Also, you can be assured that these gifts do not affect nature in a bad way.

1. Solar Charger

To save on electricity and give back to the planet, you can buy a solar charger which is portables. Ensure the person you are gifting it to lives in a place there is ample amount of sun available.

2. Solid Shampoo Bar and Solid Conditioner Bar

Shampoo Bar (Photo Credits: Pexels)

solid shampoo and bathing soap containers or wraps they come in often end in the garbage bin. Instead, you can choose solid shampoo and conditioner bars that come without packaging and can be used directly on the body.

3. Handmade Greeting Cards And Flowers

Greeting card (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

What can ever replace the touch and feel of a handmade greeting card? Make a greeting card with your own hand and write a thoughtful message. Also, get a bunch of flowers for them.

4. Growing Pencils

Pencil (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Growing pencils are easily available in the market today. They are regular pencils and have seeds inside them. Once the pencil becomes too small to be used, planet them and you will see plants growing from it. 'Tis the Season to be Safe! Christmas Tree 2020 Decorations See Facemasks, Toilet Papers and Hand Sanitizers as Xmas Ornaments Amid The Pandemic (See Pics)

5. Organic Jewellery

Jewellery (Photo Credits: Unplash)

You can buy rings, earrings, necklaces, and cufflinks made of wood. This will be a unique gift and something that will be remembered. Preserved flowers and leaves inside glass layers for rings and pendants can also be gifted.

6. Thermal Travel Mug

Travel mug (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If your friend is a travel lover, then there is nothing better than a thermal travel mug you can gift them. A thermal travel mug being reusable will ensure they do not have to purchase paper or plastic cups on the go.

7. Jute Bag

Jute Bag (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A shopping bag made of jute is quite useful and can be a good gift for Christmas. May be you can add some goodies inside to surprise the person.

These are some of the eco-friendly gifts you can give your loved ones this festive season. Christmas is a time of celebration and let's do it responsibly this time. Merry Christmas everyone!

