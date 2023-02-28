National Science Day is celebrated in India every year on February 28 to mark the discovery of the Raman effect. National Science Day commemorates the discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel laureate, physicist CV Raman on February 28, 1928. The Government of India designated February 28 as National Science Day (NSD) in the year 1986 and since then it has been celebrated every year. Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman, popularly known as CV Raman, was a physicist from Tamil Nadu. National Science Day is celebrated to spread a message about the importance of science used in the daily life of the people. National Science Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy National Science Day With Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Status.

As we celebrate National Science Day 2023, we have compiled a list of National Science Day quotes and National Science Day messages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Saddest Aspect of Life Right Now Is That Science Gathers Knowledge Faster Than Society Gathers Wisdom." ― Isaac Asimov

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Never Memorize Something That You Can Look Up." ― Albert Einstein

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Somewhere, Something Incredible Is Waiting To Be Known." ― Carl Sagan

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Everything Must Be Made As Simple as Possible. But Not Simpler." ― Albert Einstein

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Science of Today Is the Technology of Tomorrow." – Edward Teller

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Everything Is Theoretically Impossible, Until It Is Done." – Robert A. Heinlein

CV Raman’s work in the field of light scattering, which was known as the Raman effect, earned him Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930. In 1954, he was honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. On National Science Day, several events are held across the country in schools, colleges, universities, and several academic, scientific, technical, medical and research institutions across the country. The day aims to discuss all the issues and implement new technologies for the development in the field of science and to encourage the people as well as popularize science and technology.

