National Teachers' Day 2020 (US) Date: Know The History And Significance of Day Honouring The Contribution of Teachers in Society

National Teachers Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

National Teachers' Day is observed on the first Tuesday of the first week of May. National Teachers' Day 2020 falls on May 5 in the United States. The National Education Association (NEA) in partnership with the Kansas State and Indiana State Boards of Education struggled so that the day comes into being. The day thanks teachers for their contributions to society. It also recognises the hard work of teachers and those in mentorship roles who use their efforts to mend and guide students. On this day people thank their teachers and post messages for them on social media with the hashtag #NationalTeachersDay. Beautiful Thoughts That Talks Volumes About The Teaching Profession.

The first National Teachers Day became an official national day in 1980. National Teacher Day was celebrated on March 7, 1984, later which it was moved to May. Thanks to the assistance of the National PTA, it evolved to become Teacher Appreciation Week. A year later, the NEA established that the first Tuesday of the week would be National Teacher Appreciation Day. Hence, also observe National Teachers Day as National Teacher Appreciation Day. Teacher Appreciation Week which follows it will be celebrated from May 4 to 8. 7 Most Inspirational Thoughts to Share With Your Favourite Teacher at School or College.

During National Teacher Appreciation Week or National Teacher Day, students show their gratitude to teachers by giving them flowers and greeting cards. They also give gifts and presents as a token of appreciation for their work. Teachers Day is an observance which is celebrated across countries, however on different dates. Every culture, tradition, country and tradition believes in thanking teachers and mentors. The profession is considered noble as teachers play a significant play in moulding and making of a person.