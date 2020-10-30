In a country like India, where you have so many religions, different cultures and such diversity, unity becomes very important. To establish unity, and on key contributor to bringing the country together, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rashtriya Ekta Divas or National Unity Day was conceptualised. Proposed by the government of India in 2014, National Unity Day is celebrated on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, October 31. National Unity Day 2020 celebrations are sure to be a little different than usual, owing to the continued spread of COVID-19 in India. However, people are sure to share Happy National Unity Day wishes, National Unity Day 2020 messages, Rashtriya Ekta Divas WhatsApp Stickers and National Unity Day Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family online. In this article, we bring you National Unity Day 2020 wishes in Hindi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel HD images, messages and greetings to send on Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

This celebration is in the honour of the Sardar Vallabhai Patel, who is also known for Integrating India. Sardar Vallabhai Patel is also known as Iron Man of India and played a key role in India’sfight for independence. On October 31, 2018, the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi unveiled a 182m high statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel also known as the Statue of Unity. It is touted to be the tallest statue in the world built on the bank of Narmada River in Vadodara.

During India’s independence struggle, Sardar Patel was given the important task of unification of the 565 princely states to Independent India and his work there earned him the title of Iron Man of India. On his birth anniversary, people remember his great contributions to the country and share Happy National Unity Day wishes, National Unity Day 2020 messages, Rashtriya Ekta Divas WhatsApp Stickers and National Unity Day Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family online.

National Unity Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Is Duniya Mein Sabhi Bhed-bhaav Kisi Star Ke Hain, Na Ki Prakaar Ke, Kyonki Ekata Hi Sabhi Cheejon Ka Rahasy Hai - Swami Vivekananda

National Unity Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ekta Ke Kaaran Hi Is Dharati Par Sabhi Kaam Safal Ban Sakate Hain. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayen

National Unity Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Humari Taakat Aur Sthirata Ke Lie Hamare Samane Jo Jaruri Kaam Hain Unmein Logon Mein Ekta Aur Ekajutata Sthaapit Karane Se Badh Kar Koi Kaam Nahin Hain" - Lal Bahadur Shastri

National Unity Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Yadi Chidiyan Ekta Kar Len to Sher Kee Khaal Khinch Skati Hain"- Sheikh Saadi

National Unity Day 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Ekta Nirbalon Ko Bhi Shakti Pradan Karata Hai"- Unknown

National Unity Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers are available both on Android and iOS versions. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the major force behind Gujarat Satyagraha and had organized relief efforts during the famine. He was also the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of the Country. Sardar Patel became the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee in 1920 and has contributed to various issues. He was an inspiring source and is known for his efforts for putting an end to untouchability, caste discrimination and alcoholism. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna Award posthumously for all his contributions to making India the united, secular country that we know and love.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).