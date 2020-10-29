National Unity Day 2020 is on October 31. The day is observed to honour the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a freedom fighter and great politician of our country. Also called Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the day is extremely important for the people of India and a lot of events are arranged to honour the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel. Because of the pandemic, the observation may not be the same, but the significance will remain. This is why we bring you National Unity Day 2020 wishes and HD images that you can send among each other, while knowing more about the day and also Vallabhbhai Patel. Check out our latest collection of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020 messages, National Unity Day wishes, greetings, stickers and more that are perfect for sharing along with WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platform.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known as the ‘Iron Man of India,’ for his great commitment towards national integration. He was often referred to as the father of India Constitution and was a key member of the Constituent Assembly. He was also the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India. It was in 2014, when the government of India declared his birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. His birth anniversary is observed with great enthusiasm among nationals. Check out the latest collection of National Unity Day 2020 messages, wishes, greetings, images and more to honour him on his birth anniversary.

National Unity Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Alone You Are a Drop, but in a Team, We Form an Ocean. Happy National Unity Day

National Unity Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Truth Is That Teamwork Is at the Heart of Outstanding Achievement. Happy National Unity Day

National Unity Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When Spiders Unite, They Can Tie down a Lion. Happy National Unity Day

National Unity Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When 'i' Is Replaced with 'we', Even the Illness Becomes Wellness. Happy National Unity Day

National Unity Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is Beauty and Power in Unity. Happy National Unity Day

How to Download National Unity Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled a lot of stickers to make the messages more fun. WhatsApp stickers are available on both iOS and Android platforms. For Android phone users, they can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above National Unity Day 2020 messages will be useful to you while celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).