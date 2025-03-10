Every year, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is observed annually across the United States of America (USA) on March 10 to raise awareness about the impact of HIV/AIDS on women and girls. The annual event in the US promotes prevention strategies for women and girls and encourages testing and treatment. National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is organised by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health (OWH). First observed in 2005, this annual event highlights ongoing efforts to improve HIV prevention, treatment, and care services among women and girls. Difference Between AIDS and HIV: Navigating the Complexities of These Interconnected Health Conditions.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Women’s Health leads the U.S. government’s NWGHAAD observance. This annual event highlights the unique challenges women and girls face in preventing and managing HIV/AIDS, including social stigma, healthcare access barriers, and disparities in education and resources. In this article, let’s know more about the National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual US event.

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2025 Date

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 10.

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Significance

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is an important day that serves as a crucial reminder that empowering women and girls with knowledge and healthcare access is key to reducing HIV transmission and improving overall public health. Despite tremendous advances in HIV research over the last 40 years, women, particularly young women, remain disproportionately affected by HIV.

Events on this day often include community outreach programs, free HIV testing drives, educational workshops, and social media campaigns to spread awareness. Health organizations and advocates emphasize the importance of safe practices, early detection, and consistent treatment with antiretroviral therapy (ART) to manage HIV.

