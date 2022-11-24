Native American Heritage Day is a civil holiday observed in the United States of America. This day is always the day after Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. Native American Heritage Day 2022 will be marked on November 25. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, millions of people in the United States of America come together to celebrate Native American Heritage Day. The day is a powerful reminder of the people who lived in America before the European settlers and should be used to celebrate and uplift Native Americans.

It must be noted that the entire month of November is celebrated nationally as Native American Heritage Month since 1990. It gives people an opportunity to educate children about the history and present-day culture of native people and tribes in the USA. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

History of Native American Heritage Day

Native American Heritage Day has been recognized by the U.S. Government since 2008. Since 1914, Native Americans and some state governments had been calling for an American Indian Awareness Day. In November 1986, President Reagan introduced American Indian Week. President George W. Bush signed into law the legislation introduced by Congressman Joe Baca (D-Calif.), to designate the Friday after Thanksgiving as Native American Heritage Day. The Native American Heritage Day Bill was supported by the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) and 184 federally recognized tribes. Following this, Friday, November 28, 2008, was designated as Native American Heritage Day to pay tribute to Native Americans for their many contributions to the United States.

For the unversed, the Native American Heritage Day Bill encourages Americans of all backgrounds to observe the day after Thanksgiving as Native American Heritage Day. Ceremonies and activities are held to commemorate this special day.

Significance of Native American Heritage Day

On this day, educational institutions encourage students to understand Native Americans by focusing on their history, achievements, and contributions to the history of America. The day aims to provide a platform for Native people in the United States of America to share their culture, traditions, music, crafts, dance, and ways and concepts of life.

The day celebrates the indigenous people of America and encourages people to protect tribal sovereignty and uphold the United States' solemn trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations. The day attaches great significance as it gives Native people the opportunity to express to their community, both city, county and state officials their concerns and solutions for building bridges of understanding and friendship in their local area.

