Happy Navaratri! The Maa Durga festival of nine nights is here and if you are willing to seek blessings from the mother goddess, you must start preparing for the puja this year. However, even if you ate not able to fast or perform puja and aarti all the days during Navratri, you can certainly resort to chanting holy mantras. Mother Durga is known to bless her devotees drive them out of misery. When pleased, she also gives them the blessings of happiness and prosperity. Some mantras have been described in the scriptures, by the chanting of which you can please and seek blessings from Maa Durga. Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana Timing & Puja Samagri: Why Is Kalash Sthapana Important During Sharad Navaratri? Essential Ingredients You Will Need to Offer Prayers to Maa Durga.

Allow us to tell you which mantra you should chant while worshipping Maa Durga during the Navratri festival. Below you'll find some of the Maa Durga mantras that are said to bring in happiness without fear and obstruction.

Mantra 1- Om Hr Dum Durgayai Namah (ऊं ह्रीं दुं दुर्गायै नम:) Chanting this mantra can get rid of all obstacles.

Mantra 2- Sarvemangal Mangalaye Shivaay Svartha Sadheke, Sharanyatryambke Gauri Narayani Namostutte. (सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सवार्थ साधिके, शरंयेत्र्यंबके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते।) By chanting this mantra, Maa Durga is said to bring prosperity in your life.

Mantra 3– Un Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini. Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte ( ऊँ जयंती मंगला काली भद्रकाली कपालिनी। दुर्गा क्षमा शिवा धात्री स्वाहा स्वधा नमोऽस्तुते।।) Chanting of this mantra is said to solve problems in life.

Mantra 4- Uam Hri Klein Chamundayai Vichchai.(ऊँ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं चामुण्डायै विच्चै।) This mantra is chanted to get the blessings of Mother Chamunda.

It is important that you chant these mantras with the correct pronunciation. Those who are unable to chant the mantras correctly, must seek the help of a learned person.

