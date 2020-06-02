Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2020 Wishes in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes, Stickers & Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Lord Vishnu Festival

Nirjala Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

June 2, 2020, is an important day for Lord Vishnu devotees as they observe Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat, considered to be the strictest form of fasting one does, i.e. without water. Nirjala, when translated, means "no water". Falling on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the waxing fortnight of the Hindu month of Jyestha (May or June), Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat is considered to be highly rewarding for a person who observes the fast and prays to the almighty with a pure heart devoid of any malice.

Nirjala Ekadashi, also known as Pandava Bhima Ekadashi or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi, has quite an interesting tale to know the name of its origin. The story as per Hindu mythology states – “This name is derived from Bhima, the second and strongest of the five Pandava brothers, heroes of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. The Brahma Vaivarta Purana narrates the story behind the Nirjala Ekadashi vrata vow. Bhima, a lover of food, wanted to observe all Ekadashi fasts, but could not control his hunger. He approached the sage Vyasa, author of the Mahabharata and grandfather of the Pandavas for a solution. The sage advised him to observe Nirjala Ekadashi, when for one day in the year, he should observe an absolute fast. Bhima attained the virtue of all 24 ekadashis, by observing Nirjala Ekadashi.”

Devotees offer Panchamrita, a mixture of five foods used in Hindu worship and puja and Abhiṣeka which are usually honey, liquid jaggery, cow milk, curd, and ghee. It is offered to Lord Vishnu along with flowers, incense sticks and special prayers. One believes that by observing this fast, also known as Nirjala Ekadashi Vrata, their sins are forgiven, and they are blessed with happiness and forgiveness. To know more about Nirjala Ekadashi, then click here.

If you are set out to find a good collection of top-trending Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 wishes in Hindi, then you need not worry, as you will it here. We at LatestLY, present you some of the best and most popular Nirjala Ekadashi Hindi wishes which you will love to share it with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc.

