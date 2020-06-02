Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Date (Tithi) and Shubh Muhurat: Know Vrat Significance and Puja Vidhi of Dry Fasting Equivalent to 24 Ekadashis

Nirjala Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020: The festive day of Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most sacred Ekadashis in the Hindu culture. It is said to have the strictest rituals in its observance; hence, this is called the most sacred amongst of the 24 Ekadashis. People of the Hindu community observe this event religiously and with all the grand rituals. It is said that they observe the grand occasion with grandeur festivities, and also send across popular Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 wishes and greetings to their loved ones. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Nirjala Ekadashi. To know more details about Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, story and significance, then you have come to the right place. Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Dry Fasting Benefits: Vrat Vidhi and Reasons Why Fasting Without Water on This Day Will Bring in Good Luck and Positive Vibes.

When will be celebrating Nirjala Ekadashi 2020?

It is said that Nirjala Ekadashi is observed on the 11th (Gyaras) day of the lunar day of Jyestha month as per the Hindi Samwat calendar. The date usually falls in May or June as per the Gregorian year. This year, the festive day of Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on June 2, i.e. Tuesday.

What are the shubh muhurat Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 puja timings?

Nirjala Ekadashi on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Parana Time – 3rd Jun, 06:00 AM to 08:39 AM

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Begins - 02:57 PM – Jun 01, 2020

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Ends - 12:04 PM – Jun 02, 2020

What are the rituals to be followed on Nirjala Ekadashi?

The one reason that Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be the toughest observance is that people don’t drink a drop of water on this day, unlike on other Ekadashis where they have food in full or partially. People usually observe fast from the sunrise on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi to the sunrise of the next day. The fasting is also called as Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat. Nirajala Ekadashi 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, Messages, Instagram Stories And SMS to Send on Auspicious Occasion.

On the eve of Nirjala Ekadashi, people chant the special prayer, i.e. Sandhyavandanam. The event of Nirjala Ekadashi, like its contemporaries, is observed in honour of Lord Vishnu too. People take his idol, then bathes him, and worships him religiously. Devotees also offer special foods (Panchamrita) on this day. A lot of people also offer flowers, incense sticks, earthen lamps, among other belongings.

What is the story and significance of Nirjala Ekadashi?

There’s an interesting story behind this. Bhima, the second of the Pandava brothers, wanted to observe all the Ekadashis. However, due to his gigantic and uncontrollable hunger, he could not. Hence, he approached sage Vyasa – author of Mahabharata and also their grandfather – asking for the solution. The sage had then advised him to observe ‘Nirjala Ekadashi’, a day without sipping water. Bhima was able to complete the fasting ritual successfully, thereby attaining virtue of all the 24 Ekadashis, by observing this one.

Nirjala Ekadashi, also popularly called as Nirjala Gyaras or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be one of the very important Ekadashis for Hindus. It is said that people who observe it, all their sins are washed away. Lord Vishnu grants happiness, and forgiveness to those devotees who observe all the rituals.