Time to shelve the razors along with your shaving kit and keep the mane. Yes, it is time for No-Shave November. As the name suggests, you don't shave this November and let your beard grow its length. And no, it is not something to do with your style or a change of look BUT cancer prevention. If you are wondering how could you not shaving could help cancer prevention in any way. Well, allow us to answer questions like "what is No-Shave November?" "What are the rules No-Shave November?" & "How is Movember connected with cancer prevention?"

No-Shave November

No-Shave November is a month-long campaign that is observed in November to raise awareness and funding for cancer prevention. Campaigns are held and funds are raised for research and education of cancer and its treatment/prevention. The idea is to create a wave on social media and also offline that aims at increasing awareness about people with cancer having to lose their hair to chemotherapy. For No-Shave November participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to raise conversations and spike cancer awareness. The idea is to embrace your body hair. Cancer patient lose their hair during the process of treatment and the people let it grow to raise awareness about what cancer patients go through. People even donate the money they would typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention & save lives.

No-Shave November Rules

The rules of No-Shave November are what the name suggests: put down your razor for 30 days and do not shave. Also, whatever you would spend on your hair-maintenance you can donate that for the cause. These are simple rules. Meanwhile, you can post pics under #NoShaveNovember and spread awareness encouraging others to participate as well.

Movember

While many use No-Shave November and Movember interchangeably, Movember is a very similar BUT not the same movement. Movember was started in Australia by the Movember Foundation in 2003 and unlike No-Shave, Movember is a global movement involving 21 countries. The campaign focuses only on the moustache. Understanding 5 Shocking Facts About Depression and Suicides in Men.

WHAT IS NO SHAVE NOVEMBER? THE STORY BEHIND THE TREND (Watch Video):

Both the movements are observed to focus attention on medical issues of men BUT while Movember raises awareness and donates the money towards men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, poor mental health etc., No-Shave November works mainly towards cancer research.

