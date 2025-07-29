After seeing the transformation of Slovenian basketball player Luka Doncic, his former side, the Dallas Mavericks fans would surely have second thoughts about the parting ways. Luka Doncic was traded away partly due to concerns about his physical conditioning. But now, after an amazing transformation, Luka Doncic has made notable weight loss, and is now the cover of Men’s Health magazine, showcasing a chiseled physique that signals a new branch in his career. Dallas Mavericks Lose Over 700K Followers After Luka Doncic’s Trade to Los Angeles Lakers.

Luka Doncic on Men's Health Cover

Our digital cover star, Luka Doncic, ready to take his game (and the Lakers) to new levels of dominance. And this summer shred has been years in the making.https://t.co/aB19DY7rrL pic.twitter.com/bjVsf1ampI — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) July 28, 2025

The NBA star Luka Doncic is officially listed as a 6 feet, 6 inch player, weighing 230 pounds. Luka Doncic had often been criticized for his conditioning, and as per earlier reports, the Dallas Mavericks was frustrated by his physical condition. Following his massive transformation, silencing his critics, as stated to the Men’s Health magazine, Luka Doncic had reportedly said, "Obviously, be the best that I can be, take care of myself,... This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can't stop." LeBron James and Luka Doncic Becomes First Laker-Pair to Score 30+ Points with 5+ Three-Pointers in Single Game, Achieves Feat During Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA 2024-25 Match.

Speaking more about his transformation, Luka Doncic had said, "This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can't stop." Luka Doncic is under contract with his present side, the Lakers for two more seasons, including a player option for 2026–27. As per ESPN, the Lakers will be eligible to offer Luka Doncic a four-year, $222 million extension starting August 2, 2025.

