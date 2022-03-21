Nowruz means new day and it celebrates the Persian New Year with the beginning of spring. This year it will be celebrated on Monday, March 21. Though it is not a public holiday in India, there are significant Parsi communities in Mumbai and Gujarat that follow Zoroastrianism and celebrate Nowruz. They visit Fire temples to offer their prayers and prepare festival delicacies to celebrate the day with their family and friends. As you celebrate Nowruz 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, Hike Messages, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Send on Persian New Year

Nowruz is one of humanity’s oldest holidays and can be traced 5000 years back to the Sumerian and the Babylonian civilizations. It begins either on March 20 or March 21 on the spring equinox. It is a very important day for the people of the Parsi community. They send wishes to their loved ones to wish them on the occasion of Nowruz. Here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Nowruz 2022!

On the day before Nowruz, people visit the graves of the relatives and then the whole family gathers around the table to enjoy the traditional dishes. The table is decorated with a large silver or copper tray known as Khoncha, with Samani (wheat) placed in the center. The feast contains at least seven dishes. As you enjoy the feast on Nowruz 2922, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS that you can download and send to your family and friends on this special occasion. Wishing everyone Happy Nowruz 2022!

