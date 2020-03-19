Nowruz Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Hike Messages, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Send on Persian New Year

Nowruz Mubarak (File Image)

Nowruz or Navroz is the annual celebration of the beginning of the New Iranian or Persian Year, which is celebrated across the world. While it is considered to be a fairly secular celebration, the Persian New Year is particularly important for the people from Zoroastrians, Bahais and some Muslim communities. The festival has been celebrated since the 11th century, and Nowruz 2020 will be observed on March 20 this year. Nowruz celebrations are accompanied by family get-togethers, delicious food and of course Nowruz 2020 wishes. People enjoy sharing their happiness and joy on the occasion of the Persian New year with Happy Nowruz messages, Persian New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Nowruz greetings, Nowruz wishes, Nowruz images that will be perfect to put as status or stories on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Hike or Telegram. Nowruz (Navroz) 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Persian New Year.

Nowruz celebration marks the beginning of spring season in the western hemisphere and is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox. While it originates from the Iranian and Zoroastrian faith, it is now diversely celebrated by one and all. The celebration of Nowruz has been going on for more than 3000 years in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans, and South Asia. Nowruz falls on the day of the March equinox, and this date normally shifts between March 20 to March 22. The time of the equinox is dependent on the path of the sun, and this year’s celebrations will begin on March 20, 2020. Nowruz 2020: 'How to Say Happy Nowruz' to 'What is on The Haft-Seen Table', All FAQs About Persian New Year Answered.

In times as such, where a pandemic, Coronavirus has spread worldwide and has brought the world to a standstill, kind words and messages become more significant. One may or may not travel to be with their family and friends. Still, they can undoubtedly wish them with happy greetings via various messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Hike and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more. You will find a lovely collection of Nowruz 2020 greetings, Nowruz messages, Nowruz Mubarak, Happy Nowruz greetings, Nowruz wishes and images.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dedicate This Year to Humanity and the Betterment of the World. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy and Prosperous Nowruz.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Love, Bravery, Wisdom, Contentment, Health, Patience, Cleanliness Be by Your Side. Happy Nowruz!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Nowruz, a Toast to Friendship, New Beginnings and Togetherness. Nowruz Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Year Offers You 365 Blank Pages, Write the Most Beautiful Chapter of Your Life. Happy Nowruz!

How to Download Nowruz Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Nowruz Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app online. You can find a bunch of stickers with text like Happy Nowruz, Happy Navroz 2020, Navroz Mubarak, Happy Persian New Year, Happy Iranian New Year and more. There are also greetings, quotes, photos, wishes, images, HD wallpapers, GIF images, statuses and more. HERE is the download link. We wish you a very Happy Persian New Year or Nowruz Mubarak.