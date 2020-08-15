Parsi New Year is celebrated in India in the month of August, unlike the rest of the world. Also known as Nowroz or Navroz, this celebration marks the beginning of a new year in the Iranian Calendar. Navroz literally translates to New(Nav) Year (Roz) and Parsi New Year 2020 in India will be observed on August 16. This celebration is extremely significant for the Zohrastrian, Parsi and Iranian community in India, which is majorly located in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Here’s everything you need to know about Navroz 2020 Date, Significance of Parsi New Year and its difference from that of the world. Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes & Nowruz HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings And SMS to Celebrate Navroz.

When is Parsi New Year 2020?

As mentioned before, Parsi New year will be celebrated on August 16 in India. The celebration of Navroz in India is based on the Shahendeshi Calendar, while most people across the world celebrate it around summer equinox, in March. Since the Shahendeshi Calendar does not consider leap years, the date of the Parsi New Year keeps falling a day earlier. The Shahendesh Calendar marks Navroz exactly 200 days after the Summer Solstice on March 21.

Why is Parsi New Year Celebrated?

The celebration of Parsi New Year in India revolves around commemorating Persian King, Jamshed, who is credited to have created the Persian Calendar known as the Shahenshahi Calendar. This celebration is also known as Jamshed-e-Nowruz. According to leggings, Kind Jamshed saved the world from an apocalypse by rising towards the heavens on the shoulders of demons and he shined brighter than the sun, filling warmth and prosperity on earth. This marked the beginning of a new day, Navroz. This celebration is also popularly called Pateti. Parsi New Year 2020: Know The Difference Between Pateti And Nowruz, Send Traditional Wishes and Greetings and Learn More About the Festival.

How is Nowruz celebrated?

The celebration of Nowruz often involves preparing scrumptious meals, dressing in new clothes and some people also visit the Parsi Fire Temple on this day. However, this year’s celebrations are sure to be a little different. Pateti celebrations include the preparation of famous dishes like dhansak, Patra ni Macchi, Farcha, etc are also a common practice. Many people also clean their homes and decorate it to bring in this auspicious day of new beginnings. Parsi New Year 2020: DO NOT Wish 'Pateti Mubarak' to Family & Friends! Learn About History and Significance of Pateti Ahead of Nowruz Celebrations.

Navroz celebration also involves getting together with family and enjoying some quality time together. Parsi New Year is often considered to be a new beginning that is filled with hope, happiness and prosperity and we hope that this Parsi New Year brings just that in all our lives. Happy Nowruz 2020!

