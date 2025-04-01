Odisha Day, also known as Utkal Divas, is celebrated every year on April 1 to mark the formation of the state of Odisha in 1936. This day is a source of immense pride for Odias worldwide, commemorating their rich history, culture, and contributions to the nation. As Odisha Day 2025 is here, people eagerly share Odisha Day 2025 wishes, Happy Odisha Day 2025 images, Utkal Divas 2025 messages, and Utakala Dibasa 2025 wishes in Odia on social media to honour the occasion. Various events, including cultural performances, parades, and tributes to historical leaders like Madhusudan Das, are organised to celebrate the state’s glorious legacy. Odisha Day (Utkal Divas) 2025 Date and Celebrations: When Is Utkala Dibasa? A Historical Significance of April 1st in the Formation of Odisha State.

To make the celebration more vibrant, people can download and share Odisha Day 2025 images and Utkal Divas HD wallpapers online. These wallpapers often feature iconic symbols of Odisha, such as the Konark Sun Temple, the Jagannath Temple in Puri, and the vibrant Pattachitra art. Many digital platforms offer free downloads of beautifully designed wallpapers, allowing people to express their pride and love for their state. Along with sharing images, people also exchange heartfelt messages, quotes from great Odia leaders like Madhusudan Das, and greetings that reflect the rich heritage of Odisha.

Odisha Formation Day (File Image)

Message Reads: "On this Odisha Day, let’s take pride in our rich culture, history, and traditions. May our state continue to prosper and shine! ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ! #OdishaDay #UtkalaDibasa"

Happy Odisha Day (File Image)

Message Reads: "Happy Utkala Dibasa! May Odisha continue to grow in strength, unity, and prosperity. Let’s honour our glorious past and work towards a brighter future! #JaiOdisha #OdishaDiwas"

Utkal Divas (File Image)

Message Reads: "On this special day, we remember the sacrifices of our leaders who fought for a separate Odisha state. Let’s uphold their vision and take our state to greater heights! #OdishaDay #PrideOfOdisha"

Utkal Divas (File Image)

Message Reads: "From the ancient temples of Konark and Puri to the vibrant Odissi dance, Odisha is a land of art, heritage, and devotion. Wishing everyone a Happy Utkala Dibasa! ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ! #OdishaPride"

Utkal Divas (File Image)

Message Reads: "Odisha is a land of resilience, hard work, and determination. Let’s pledge to contribute towards its progress and development. Happy Odisha Day! #UtkalaDibasa2025"

On Odisha Day 2025, let's celebrate the spirit of Utkal Divas by spreading joy and pride in Odisha’s glorious past and promising future. Whether through WhatsApp status messages, social media posts, or personalised greetings, take this opportunity to honour Odisha’s rich culture, language, and traditions. Download stunning Odisha Day images, share inspiring quotes, and wish your loved ones a Happy Utkal Divas, keeping the essence of Odisha alive in hearts and minds worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 06:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).