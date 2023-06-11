The yearly Pandharpur Yatra to the famed Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, is also known as Pandharpur Wari, Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadashi Wari, and Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadashi Wari. Every year, on the 11th day of the bright moon in the month of Ashaad, numerous devotees travel to Pandharpur to see Lord Vitthal. Pandharpur Wari is a 21-day-long religious procession in which the paalki of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar are carried from their respective temples to Pandharpur, Pune.
Tukaram Maharaj's Pandharpur Yatra 2023 Palki from Dehu, Pune will begin on June 10, 2023, while Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi from Alandi will begin on June 11, 2023. Palkhi Yatra 2022 will conclude on Ashadi Ekadashi, June 29, 2023, in Pandharpur. Devotees complete the whole yatra on foot while dancing and singing all the way. The festival ends on the 11th lunar day of Shukla Paksha at the Vitobha temple. Here is the complete schedule of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg.
Schedule for Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Yatra
June 10 – Palkhi Departure From Dehu
June 11 – Reaches Akurdi and Stay at Akurdi Vitthal Temple
June 12 – Reaches Shri Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir, Nanapeth
June 13 – Shri Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir, Nanapeth
June 14 – Loni Kalbhor Vitthal Mandir
June 15 – Yavat Shri Bhairavnath Mandir
June 16 – Varvand Shri Vitthal Mandir
June 17 – Undwadi Gavalyachi
June 18 – Baramati Sanskrutik Bavan, Baramati
June 19 – Sansar Maruti Mandir
June 20 – Anthurne
June 21 – Nimgaon Ketki
June 22 – Indapur
June 23 – Sarati
June 24 – Akluj, Shri Vitthal Mandir
June 25 – Borgaon
June 26 – Pirachi Kuroli Gayran
June 27 – Vakhari
June 28 – Shri Kshetra Pandharpur
June 29 – Yatra Ends on Ashad Ekadashi
Schedule for Maharaj Dnyaneshwar's Palkhi Yatra
June 11 – Palkhi Starts From Alandi
June 12 – Bhavani Peth, Pune
June 13 – Pune
June 14 – Saswad
June 15 – Saswad
June 16 – Jejuri
June 17 – Velhe
June 18 – Lonand
June 19 – Lonand
June 20 – Taradgaon
June 21 – Phaltan
June 22 – Barad
June 23 – Natepute
June 24 – Malsiras
June 25 – Velapur
June 26 – Bhandishegaon
June 27 – Wakhari
June 28 – Pandharpur
June 29 – Ashad Ekadashi
The tradition of the Pandharpur Wari Palkhi Yatra has been present for 800 years. This is a religious procession that is celebrated by devotees with enthusiasm. Each year more and more people join the yatra to celebrate the festival.
