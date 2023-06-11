The yearly Pandharpur Yatra to the famed Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, is also known as Pandharpur Wari, Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadashi Wari, and Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadashi Wari. Every year, on the 11th day of the bright moon in the month of Ashaad, numerous devotees travel to Pandharpur to see Lord Vitthal. Pandharpur Wari is a 21-day-long religious procession in which the paalki of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar are carried from their respective temples to Pandharpur, Pune.

Tukaram Maharaj's Pandharpur Yatra 2023 Palki from Dehu, Pune will begin on June 10, 2023, while Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi from Alandi will begin on June 11, 2023. Palkhi Yatra 2022 will conclude on Ashadi Ekadashi, June 29, 2023, in Pandharpur. Devotees complete the whole yatra on foot while dancing and singing all the way. The festival ends on the 11th lunar day of Shukla Paksha at the Vitobha temple. Here is the complete schedule of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg.

Schedule for Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Yatra

June 10 – Palkhi Departure From Dehu

June 11 – Reaches Akurdi and Stay at Akurdi Vitthal Temple

June 12 – Reaches Shri Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir, Nanapeth

June 13 – Shri Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir, Nanapeth

June 14 – Loni Kalbhor Vitthal Mandir

June 15 – Yavat Shri Bhairavnath Mandir

June 16 – Varvand Shri Vitthal Mandir

June 17 – Undwadi Gavalyachi

June 18 – Baramati Sanskrutik Bavan, Baramati

June 19 – Sansar Maruti Mandir

June 20 – Anthurne

June 21 – Nimgaon Ketki

June 22 – Indapur

June 23 – Sarati

June 24 – Akluj, Shri Vitthal Mandir

June 25 – Borgaon

June 26 – Pirachi Kuroli Gayran

June 27 – Vakhari

June 28 – Shri Kshetra Pandharpur

June 29 – Yatra Ends on Ashad Ekadashi

Schedule for Maharaj Dnyaneshwar's Palkhi Yatra

June 11 – Palkhi Starts From Alandi

June 12 – Bhavani Peth, Pune

June 13 – Pune

June 14 – Saswad

June 15 – Saswad

June 16 – Jejuri

June 17 – Velhe

June 18 – Lonand

June 19 – Lonand

June 20 – Taradgaon

June 21 – Phaltan

June 22 – Barad

June 23 – Natepute

June 24 – Malsiras

June 25 – Velapur

June 26 – Bhandishegaon

June 27 – Wakhari

June 28 – Pandharpur

June 29 – Ashad Ekadashi

The tradition of the Pandharpur Wari Palkhi Yatra has been present for 800 years. This is a religious procession that is celebrated by devotees with enthusiasm. Each year more and more people join the yatra to celebrate the festival.

