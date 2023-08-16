Parsi New Year is an annual festival that is celebrated with great pomp by the Parsi community in India and across the world. Parsi New Year is popularly known as Navroz or Nowroz and marks the beginning of the Iranian calendar. It marks the first day of Farvardin, the first month in the Zoroastrian calendar, also known as the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not consider leap years. In India, Navroz is celebrated by people of the Parsi community, especially in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Parsi New Year 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Parsis follow the religion of Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest known monotheistic religions. As per historical records, it was founded by the Prophet Zarathustra in ancient Iran about 3,500 years ago. As Parsi New Year 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the importance of the auspicious Parsi festival. August 2023 Festivals and Holidays Calendar: Get a List of Dates of Important Observances in the Eighth Month.

Parsi New Year 2023 Date in India

Parsi New Year 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Parsi New Year Significance

Parsi new year holds great significance as it is the time to celebrate new beginnings with zeal and positivity. In India, the Navroz celebration is marked 200 days from its original spring equinox date, according to the Shahenshahi calendar. This calendar is followed by the Parsi population living in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The word Nowruz is derived from two words, ‘now’, which means ‘new’ and ‘ruz’, which means ‘day’. Hence, Nowruz means a new day, referring to new beginnings.

On the day of Nowruz, or Parsi New Year, Parsi families across India visit the holy temples and offer prayers. Family members come together and have a joyous time. Several traditional Parsi dishes like Farcha, Berry Pulao, and Jardaloo Chicken are cooked and relished by people on this day. Parsis also believe it to be a day of remittance of sins and a time for repentance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2023 07:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).