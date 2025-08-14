Parsi New Year 2025 in India falls on August 15. The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz festival, takes place between July and August in India. While the festival takes place around the spring equinox in March, the Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not account for leap years. Hence, the celebration is moved by 200 days from its original date. The festival is marked by family gatherings, prayers and community feasts. Individuals also share Parsi New Year greetings with each other to mark the occasion. As we celebrate Parsi New Year 2025, we bring you Parsi New Year 2025 wishes, Instagram captions, Navroz Mubarak greetings, HD images, wallpapers, quotes and messages to celebrate the Nowruz festival in India.

Derived from the Persian terms ‘Nav’ and ‘Roz,’ which translate to ‘new day,’ the tradition of celebrating the Parsi New Year is thought to have been followed by the Iranians and Zoroastrians for the previous 3,000 years. Ahead of the festival, people clean their homes and decorate their places with seasonal flowers and more. On the Parsi New Year's Day, individuals pray for good health and prosperity. Sharing Parsi New Year wishes and wishing each other through virtual messages is a tradition people follow to stay connected. These Parsi New Year 2025 wishes and Navroz Mubarak greetings are handy for those who seek to share messages as Instagram captions and celebrate the Nowruz festival in India.

A key part of the Nowruz celebration is ‘Jashan,’ a prayer that expresses gratitude and repentance. People decorate their houses with flowers, wear new clothes, wish each other and enjoy an elaborate meal with friends and family.

