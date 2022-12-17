Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, was born on December 17, 1936. He has been the sovereign of Vatican City since March 13, 2013. Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was the first pope to be a member of the Society of Jesus, the first from the Americas, the first from the southern hemisphere and the first pope from outside Europe since Gregory III, a Syrian who reigned in the eighth century. He was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1969. As you celebrate Pope Francis’ 86th birth anniversary, we at LatestLY have compiled quotes and sayings by Pope Francis that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Quotes by the 'People's Pope' on Human Rights, Peace & Equality.

He worked for a time as a bouncer and a Janitor as a young man before training to be a chemist and working as a food science laboratory technician. He was inspired to join the Society of Jesus after recovering from severe illness. He became the archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998 and was created a cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II. Francis is known for his humility, emphasis on God's mercy, international visibility as pope, concern for the poor and commitment to interreligious dialogue.

Pope Francis Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes

Quotes by Pope Francis (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Politics Is a Noble Activity. We Should Revalue It, Practise It With Vocation and a Dedication That Requires Testimony, Martyrdom, That Is To Die for the Common Good. — Pope Francis

Pope Francis Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Human Rights Are Not Only Violated by Terrorism, Repression or Assassination, but Also by Unfair Economic Structures That Create Huge Inequalities. — Pope Francis

Quote by Pope Francis (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: Christmas Is Joy, Religion Joy, an Inner Joy of Light and Peace. — Pope Francis

Pope Francis Thoughts (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: We Must Restore Hope to Young People, Help the Old, Be Open to the Future, Spread Love. Be Poor Among the Poor. We Need To Include the Excluded and Preach Peace. — Pope Francis

Pope Francis Birth Anniversary 2022 HD Wallpapers

Pope Francis Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: A Little Bit of Mercy Makes the World Less Cold and More Just. — Pope Francis

Francis is an outspoken critic of unbridled capitalism, free market economics, consumerism, and overdevelopment. He helped to restore full diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba, supported the cause of refugees during the European and Central American migrant crises and made a deal with the people’s republic of China to define how much influence the nation has in appointing their catholic bishops. Wishing everyone on Pope’s 86th birth anniversary!

